EXCLUSIVE: Special Advisor To President Trump, Tony Sayegh, Reveals How The White House Will Fight Back Against Impeachment

Tony Sayegh, a special adviser to President Donald Trump sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss what’s going on in the White House impeachment “war room.”

“So whatever it’s called, war room, battle station, you know we have come up with a lot of funny names for it— the truth is the president has a lot of allies inside the administration, the White House, on capitol hill and throughout the country, all who have really been galvanized by this impeachment nonsense and are willing to do their part to stand up for him and the country,” said Sayegh. (RELATED: GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk: Pontius Pilate Gave More Rights To Jesus Than Democrats Have To Trump.)

Sayegh says a lot of their focus is on messaging and combating against the ‘lies’ peddled by the Democrats among other things.

WATCH:

