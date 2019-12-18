Here Are The Reasons Democrats Give For Voting To Impeach Trump

Democratic lawmakers addressed the House on Wednesday to explain why they are voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of New York and David Cicilline of Rhode Island were among several Democrats to give their explanation before the House begin a vote on impeachment.

“We will hold this president accountable for undermining our national security,” Jeffries said before suggesting impeachment is a clarification of the country’s morality. Cicilline, for his part, said if they do not hold Trump accountable, then “we will live in a dictatorship.”

