Rally Crowd Chants ‘Four More Years’ As Trump Reacts To Being Impeached

President Donald Trump reacted to being impeached Wednesday by the House of Representatives during a rally in Michigan, earning chants of “four more years” from his supporters.

The House voted primarily amongst party lines on Wednesday night on the two articles of impeachment accusing the president of abuse of power and obstructing Congress. The first article was approved by a vote of 230-197, while the latter went through by 229-198. (RELATED: House Votes To Impeach President Trump)

Trump reacted to the vote during a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, a key state in the 2020 presidential election, asserting that the Democrats are the ones who should be impeached because of what they have done to him and his family.

“Very unfair to my family,” he asserted.

“What they put my family through is a disgrace and they ought to be ashamed. And we should get apologies all over the place,” Trump said. “So yesterday I sent Pelosi a letter denouncing and condemning her party’s outrageous abuse of power. That’s what it is. They have nothing. They’re the ones that should be impeached. Every one of them.”

Trump also noted, however, that three Democrats defected and voted against impeachment, calling it “unheard of” because Democrats “always stick together.”

WATCH:

The president later called the Democrats’ vote the “illegal unconstitutional partisan impeachment” and asserted that it only shows their “disdain” for the voters who put him into office.

“I am the first person to ever get impeached and there is no crime,” Trump said, continuing to exclaim that his July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president was “perfect” and that he had done nothing wrong.

The Democrats claimed the president exerted a pressure campaign on Ukraine, forcing them to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s activities in the country in exchange for releasing millions of dollars in military aid. Trump has denied a “quid pro quo,” instead claiming he was merely trying to fight corruption in Ukraine.

The rally attendees were firmly on the president’s side as he spoke of impeachment, and chanted “four more years” several times throughout the president’s Wednesday night speech. (RELATED: Loyal Trump Supporters Line Up Hours Before Michigan Rally In Freezing Weather)

WATCH: