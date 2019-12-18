What To Expect When You’re Expecting Impeachment

On today’s show we cover the impeachment vote happening today and recount just how flimsy the case is and why Democrats are pushing forward with it anyway. We also cover the reemergence of disgraced former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, why she’s decided to speak now and what she’s hoping to draw attention away from.

Listen to the show:

Democrats will vote to impeach President Trump today for the sin of being Donald Trump. Lacking any proof of crimes, they’ve settled on creating them and calling them “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.” But one Member of Congress admitted that the vote today is meant to be a “stain” on President Trump’s record for history, and another couldn’t cite a single example of a Ukrainian official claiming to have felt any pressure to do anything at all in the “shakedown” liberals are pretending caused this partisan mess. It’s beyond parody, and we have all the audio to make the case.

Disgraced FBI lawyer Lisa Page, known mostly for her affair with a married co-worker and whiny texts about Trump, his supporters, and an “insurance policy” against them, ran to the “safe space” of the Rachel Maddow Show for a softball interview in which she expressed her contempt for the President and anyone who voted for him. Not covered was the FBI’s lying to the FISA court and how the rights of American citizens were trampled for the “crime” of opposing Hillary Clinton’s candidacy. The audio is shocking, but not surprising. We get into all of it and more.

