Crowd Goes Wild As Woman Beats Man At World Darts Championship For The First Time Ever

The crowd went absolutely insane Tuesday when Fallon Sherrock became the first woman ever to beat a man in the world dart championships.

It all went down in London at the Alexandra Palace during the first round of the P.D.C. World Darts Championships, when 25-year-old Sherrock defeated Ted Evetts, the 77th-ranked male darts player, three sets to two, according to the New York Times.

Lucky for us, the moment was captured on video. Check it out as the crowd goes crazy for the historical moment!

WATCH:

Sherrock didn’t seem to bothered by the pressure behind the moment and looked absolutely cool as a cucumber as she stepped up to make her final throws.

According to the outlet:

Sherrock rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 sets down to win her match. In championship-level darts, players must hit a total of 501 exactly, with the final dart landing on a double space. Sherrock needed 36 points to win her match, so she needed to hit a double 18, with three tries to do it. Her first shot was outside the ring, but the second was in.

Speaking after her historic win, Fallon expressed her joy at beating out her male competition.

“I’m really happy because I’ve made something for women’s darts; I’ve proved that we can play the men and we can beat them,” Sherrock shared after the match. “I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Sherrock is the fifth woman to play at the world championship. Typically men will qualify to compete in the big event based off their their year-round play at various events. And in recent years two spots in the 96-player field have been saved for the winners of two qualifying events for women, something Fallon would like to see changed.

“There are only two women that can qualify, but maybe raising it to four would help,” the female champ explained during her appearance on the “BBC Breakfast.”

Clearly, congratulations are in order!