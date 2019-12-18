Woman Uses Flamethrower To Clear Snow In Awesome Video

One woman went viral on Twitter for all the right reasons.

In a Twitter video posted by Barstool Sports, a woman can be seen clearing out the snow in her driveway with a flamethrower.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. A woman used a flamethrower to incinerate the snow. Watch the incredible video below.

I don't know who this woman is, but she deserves a medal. This is what America is all about. One day, they're trying to restrict guns.

The next day, we're out here watching a woman use a weapon designed to take out the enemy to clear her driveway.

If that's not what freedom is all about, then I just don't know what is.

I can’t speak for everybody, but if you ever find a woman who owns a flamethrower for clearing out snow, you wife her up immediately.

You put a ring on her hand as quickly as humanly possible.

Props to this lady for winning the internet, and doing it in the most pro-American way possible.