Little Boy At Domestic Violence Shelter Writes Heartbreaking Letter To Santa Claus

A little boy in a domestic violence shelter in Texas wrote a heartbreaking letter to Santa about asking for a new “very good dad” and his mom found it in his backpack.

The 7-year-old boy named Blake wrote the letter after he and his mom had to leave their home and go to the shelter because "dad was mad," according to the note shared on the Safe Haven of Tarrant County shelter's Facebook page. Fox 32 Chicago shared the story in a piece published Wednesday.

"Dear Santa, We had to leave our house. Dad was mad," the letter reads. "We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted."

“Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don’t have to be scared,” the letter added. “I’m still nervous. I don’t want to talk to the other kids. Are you going to come this Christmas?”

The letter went on to explain how they “don’t have any” of their stuff with them and he then asked for the simplest of Christmas gifts including “some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch?”

His letter concluded, “I also want a very, very, very good dad. Can you do that, too? Love, Blake.”

The shelter has since thanked everyone for their “outpouring of support for Blake and his mom” and generosity, while assuring everyone that their “safety” was not compromised after the letter was shared.

“For those concerned, we can assure you that Blake and his mom’s safety has not been compromised by sharing his letter,” Safe Haven wrote.

The shelter also shared that all the donations have not only helped grant Blake’s Christmas wishes, but other kids’ wishes who live at the shelter as well. They continue to offer a safe place for families in need.