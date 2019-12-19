Antonio Brown Puts Out Video Casting Call For White Women

Disgraced NFL free agent Antonio Brown apparently needs a bunch of white women for an upcoming video shoot.

Brown, who famously declared “No more white woman 2020,” put out a video casting call for white women, according to Busted Coverage. (RELATED: Police Visit Antonio Brown’s House So The Mother Of His Child Can Pick Up Clothes)

In case you were wondering whether or not the former Patriots receiver would make these women look bad, you can rest easy! He promised they’d look “good” in the video.

No more white woman 2020 — AB (@AB84) December 13, 2019

Antonio Brown, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, is truly a mind-boggling person. He complains about not getting another shot at the NFL, and then at the same time goes on tirades about white women and video shoots.

It’s almost like his brain is living in a different reality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Dec 18, 2019 at 9:48am PST

I hope the NFL doesn’t ever touch this guy again. He’s nothing but a gigantic discussion, and his head is clearly not in the right place.

If he was serious about playing football again, he’d just shut the hell up and focus on getting back on the field.

Instead, he’s out here talking about how he’s staying away from white women. How dumb can one person be?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Nov 22, 2019 at 9:53pm PST

Let’s all hope he stays far away from the NFL. There’s no place for a clown like him in the league.