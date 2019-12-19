Biden Won’t Commit To Second Term: ‘I’m Not Even Elected One Term Yet’

Former Vice President Joe Biden declined to commit Thursday night to a second presidential term if voters elect him in 2020.

“No, I’m not willing to commit one way or another,” Biden said during the presidential debate to a muted response. “I’m not even elected one term yet. Let’s see where we are, let’s see what happens.” He added that “it’s a nice thought.”

WATCH:

The former vice president’s comment came after a Dec. 11 Politico report suggesting he indicated to top advisers that he would not run for reelection in 2024 but is trying to avoid publicly pledging he will only serve one term in the White House.

A second adviser said Biden views a potential running-mate as someone he “can turn things over to after four years.” (RELATED: Biden Campaign Pushes Back On Report That He Won’t Run For Re-Election In 2024)

Biden’s comments also came after a bizarre fracas the former vice president had at an Iowa event Dec. 5 when he bawled out a voter who asked him about Hunter Biden’s role in Ukraine. The man accused Joe Biden of “selling access” to the president through his son’s business dealings, which he vehemently disputed.

Biden also challenged him to a push-up contest. “I’m not sedentary,” Biden said. “Look, the reason I’m running is because I’ve been around a long time and I know more than most people know. That’s why I’m running. And you want to check my shape, man, let’s do push-ups together here, man, let’s run, let’s do whatever you want to do, let’s take an IQ test.”

