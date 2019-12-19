Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Editorial

Calling All Patriots: We’re Getting Set To Interview Marks Meadows, Who Just Announced His Retirement – What Do You Want Us To Ask?

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 16: U.S. Representative Mark Meadows (R-NC) speaks to reporters as he arrives to the Capitol for a closed door deposition with Mark Sandy, a senior career official at the Office of Management and Budget, regarding whether President Donald Trump ordered a hold on military assistance to Ukraine on November 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
Daily Caller Productions Contributor
Font Size:

We want to hear from YOU to help shape our coverage. Our Patriots are the most loyal readers of the Daily Caller, and we want to make sure we’re getting feedback about what we can do better, and what stories you’d like to see us covering.

North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows announced he will retire at the end of his term. The former Freedom Caucus chair hinted he might join the Trump Administration, and we’re setting up and interview with him. What do you want us to ask, Patriots?

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!