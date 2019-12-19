Camila Cabello Apologizes For ‘Hurtful’ Language After Being Called Out For Racism

Camila Cabello took to social media to apologize for “hurtful” language she’s used in the past after she was called out for racists posts she allegedly made when she was younger.

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever,” the 22-year-old singer tweeted following a lengthy Twitter thread that allegedly contained posts she made on her now defunct Tumblr account, per Teen Vogue in a piece published Wednesday. The comments involved not only racist slurs, but a joke about domestic abuse. (RELATED: Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Appear To Confirm Dating Rumors After Kissing Photos Surface)

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

“I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it,” she added. “I apologize then and I apologize again now.” (RELATED: Superstar Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Spark Dating Rumors After Packing On The PDA)

Cabello continued, “I’m 22 now, I’m an adult and I’ve grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before.”

The singer concluded, “I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.”

The Tumblr page has yet to be verified by the “Senorita” singer, but she’s previously been accused of using the N-word in private messages that were reportedly hacked on her phone allegedly in discussions about her former Fifth Harmony members, including Normani.