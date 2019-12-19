Trailer For Christopher Nolan’s New Movie ‘Tenet’ Released

The trailer for Christopher Nolan’s new movie “Tenet” was released Thursday morning.

While plot details aren’t known, the trailer hints strongly at the fact that it’ll be about time travel and people associated with top secret government projects. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

I don’t want to spoil anything for any of you before you see the trailer. Let’s jump right in!

This looks so damn cool. A little footage of it hit the web awhile back, and I was juiced back then. After seeing the full trailer, I’m all in.

We’ve got a story from Christopher Nolan about time traveling spies and an all-star cast. What more could you ever want?

All this dude does is make hits.

He’s even brought back one of his favorites for “Tenet” with Michael Caine, and former “Harry Potter” stars Clémence Poésy and Robert Pattinson are both also in the cast.

Add in “Ballers” star John David Washington as the lead, and I think we’re in for a great time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemence Poesy (@c_poesy_) on Dec 5, 2019 at 1:32pm PST

You can catch “Tenet” in theaters beginning July 17, 2020. I don’t think this needs to be said, but I will anyways. This 100% looks like it’ll be a must-watch film.

I can’t wait to see what Nolan gives us.