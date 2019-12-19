Dak Prescott Limited In Practice For The 1st Time In His NFL Career

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wasn’t 100% in practice for the first time since entering the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter, the Dallas star was a "limited participant" on the field Wednesday due to a shoulder issue. That's the first time something like that has ever happened to Prescott.

Even more impressive, Schefter pointed out how Prescott has never missed a single practice since entering the NFL with the Cowboys.

Today marked the first time in Dak Prescott’s four-year NFL career that he has ever been listed as a limited participant in practice. Never missed an NFL practice, either. Tough guy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2019

I honestly had no idea Prescott was this much of an ironman. Being four years into your NFL career, and not missing a single practice is simply wild.

I’m not sure if it’s crazier that he’s only been limited once or that he’s never missed a practice. They both seem borderline unbelievable.

Players miss practice in the NFL all the time for a variety of reasons. If you have a big enough bruise, they might limit you.

When star players are banged up, all precautions are generally taken. Again, the fact Prescott is in year four, and this has only just occurred is nothing short of incredible.

I guess Prescott is just one of the toughest players in the league, and we just didn’t know it. Hell of an accomplishment to never miss a practice.

That’s the kind of guy I want next to me in a foxhole when the bullets start flying.