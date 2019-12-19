‘Utterly Pathological’: Dan Crenshaw Blasts Jennifer Rubin’s ‘Impeachment Day’ Holiday Tweet

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw criticized a Wednesday celebratory impeachment tweet from Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin as “utterly pathological” on Thursday night’s edition of “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

During a discussion about the House impeachment vote, Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum brought up the columnist’s tweet calling for a national holiday and comparing the so-called “Impeachment Day” to Flag Day.

“We should make Dec 18 a holiday (like Flag Day): Impeachment Day, in which we honor the heroes and read in every public square the articles of impeachment,” Rubin tweeted.

“Yeah, I think it is utterly pathological to equate the idea of Flag Day, which is a symbol that unites us, with this other day, which was inherently divisive and partisan,” said Crenshaw, noting that there was actually “bipartisan support against impeachment.” (RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Stands His Ground With Chris Cuomo On Question Of Trump Wrongdoing: ‘The Facts Don’t Back That Up’)

“The third time in history we have impeached a president, and to be happy and celebrating it because you think you got your guy,” he added. “Because this was politically motivated. It is sad. It is a sad day for the political divisiveness in the state of political divides.”

Crenshaw concluded the interview by speculating that the efforts to remove President Donald Trump would go on as long as he “is in office.”

“I don’t think these Democrats are going to stop,” he said. “I really don’t.”