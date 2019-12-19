Tom Steyer Reminds Everyone That He Started Calls For Impeachment Two Years Ago

Billionaire businessman Tom Steyer reminded viewers during Thursday night’s Democratic debate that he called for President Donald Trump’s impeachment more than two years ago.

“I started the need to impeach more than two years ago,” Steyer said to a muted response. He added: “Because I believe what counts here is actually is the American people’s opinion. It’s a question of right and wrong.”

Steyer has dumped millions of dollars into his two-year long effort to impeach Trump. (RELATED: Tom Steyer’s Need To Impeach Campaign Hits A Big Brick Wall Following Mueller Report)

Democratic lawmakers initially pushed back against such plans, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi telling reporters in January that she wanted to wait for special counsel Robert Mueller to complete his investigation.

But Democrats eventually came around on the idea after Trump called on Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son’s business dealings in that country.

The House voted Wednesday night on two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Lawmakers voted 230-197 on the first article, with Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voting “present” and 229-198 on the second article. They voted on a partisan basis.

Democrats painted their decision as a sad one, telling members of the press that impeachment day is a somber day.

“Sadly, I ask my colleagues: Will you put your party over our country?” Democratic Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas said during impeachment hearings Wednesday. She was joined by some of her other colleagues.

