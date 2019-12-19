Detroit Lions Owner Martha Ford Writes Letter To Fans, Says They ‘Deserve A Winning Team’

Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford released an open letter to fans of the team Wednesday.
Ford took the opportunity to acknowledge the great disappointment surrounding the season.
She added that the fans (myself included) “deserve a winning team that you are excited to cheer for and proud to represent.”
You can read the whole thing below.
Obviously, a letter from Martha Ford isn’t going to fix this season at all, but at least she acknowledges what a disaster it’s been.
It’s not perfect, but I’d say it’s a step in the right direction after entering the season with expectations so high.
Frankly, I’m just tired of losing. I’m tired of believing the hype. I know I should, and I recognize that’s on me.
At the same time, there’s no excuse for how bad Detroit has been for so long. We’re an NFL team, and we resemble a joke more times than not.
Eventually, enough just has to be enough.
Let’s hope Martha and the other people in charge do whatever is necessary for 2020 to be a much better year for the Lions.
If not, then serious changes are going to have to be made.