Donald Glover Endorses Democratic Candidate Andrew Yang For President With Joint Pop-Up Event

Musician Donald Glover, known professionally as Childish Gambino, endorsed Andrew Yang in the 2020 presidential election.

Glover shared the details of a pop-up event for Yang in Los Angeles on his Instagram story Wednesday, according to a report published by Billboard. The pop-up event appears to be a fundraising event hosted by Glover ahead of Thursday’s Democratic Debate.



Yang also shared the information about the pop-up on his personal Twitter account.

“Attention L.A.” he captioned the photos.

All the proceeds from the event will go to Yang’s campaign, Vulture reported. “Limited” Glover x Yang merchandise will also be for sale. Although there will not be a musical collaboration with the musician and Yang. (RELATED:Actor Mark Ruffalo Formally Endorses Sen. Bernie Sanders For President)

Glover isn’t the first celebrity to back a candidate during the election cycle. Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has been backed by a number of celebrities including actor Mark Ruffalo and rapper Cardi B.

Cardi B claimed she was “sad” that we “let him down” in 2016.

“…This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along time,” Cardi B tweeted back in July. “Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”

Ruffalo, however, appeared in an official video endorsing the Vermont senator claiming Sanders was the candidate focused on the “American working class.”

“So I proudly and humbly throw my support to Bernie Sanders,” the actor said in the video.