EXCLUSIVE: Rece Davis Talks About Lane Kiffin, J.T. Barrett, And Breaking News

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis sat down with the Daily Caller to explain the process that goes into his breaking news coverage. He also touched on the hiring of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

Davis gave Daily Caller readers exclusive insight into how he got the news of a former star Ohio State quarterback’s arrest during the middle of a show. Davis also shared his views on Kiffin returning to the SEC, and offered his thoughts on whether or not Kiffin can bring a championship to Oxford. (RELATED: ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro Says Fans ‘Do Not Want Us To Cover Politics’)

Watch Davis’s interview with Smoke Room Editor in Chief David Hookstead in the video below.

