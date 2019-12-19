22 Of 33 5 Star Recruits Sign With Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Or Alabama

One stat tells you everything you’ll ever need to know about how college football powerhouses own the recruiting world.

According to Yahoo Sports, 22 of the 33 five star recruits on Rivals will sign or have already signed with Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, or Alabama. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means five programs got 66% of all the five star recruits in America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Dec 13, 2019 at 1:31pm PST

This right here is the stat people love talking about when it comes to elite football programs, recruiting in demographics.

Outside of Ohio State, every single one of the teams that loaded up on five star players in the south. Three of them are in the SEC.

It’s not a mystery at all why Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State, and Alabama are dominating every single year.

They have incredible coaches, and they’re getting the best recruits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Dec 17, 2019 at 2:58pm PST

The five schools listed above an absolutely monopoly on the recruiting world. It’s their pick, and then the rest of us have to figure out who we can get after the fact.

It just goes to show how truly impressive it is when schools like Wisconsin compete for conference titles when the recruiting isn’t even close to the same.

For those hoping these schools will fall off, I wouldn’t recommend holding your breath because it’s just not going to happen.

They’re going to stay at the top of the mountain for a very long time.