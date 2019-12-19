ESPN GameDay’s David Pollack: College Football Needs Guys Like Mike Leach And Lane Kiffin

ESPN GameDay star David Pollack thinks big personalities are good for the sport of college football.

During a wide-ranging interview with Pollack about the popular show and football in general, I asked if eccentric coaches and whacky personalities like Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin are good for football.

He didn't even hesitate before dropping his answer.

I have to agree with Pollack 100%. Coaches like Mike Leach at Washington State and Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss are both great for the sport.

They drive attention to their programs, they take shots at people, they say crazy things and they keep people engaged.

When you’re at a smaller program, like Washington State with Leach, you have to do whatever is necessary to get people interested in the team.

I think it’s safe to say Kiffin and Leach both don’t struggle to move the needle.

