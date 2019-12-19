Google’s 2019 Search In Review Of Heroes Doesn’t Contain Mentions Of Hong Kong Protesters

Google’s Year in Search of heroes in 2019 who were searched on a regular basis does not include any mention of the Hong Kong protesters.

The tech giant began its review telling viewers searches for heroes “soared,” mentioning movie super heroes like Robert Downey Jr.’s “Iron Man” and other celebrities. It did not mention Hong Kong protesters, many of whom are risking life and limb to protest China.

Human rights groups and government officials say China is a major human rights abuser. Officials, for instance, say the country is responsible for imprisoning millions of Chinese Muslims in internment camps.

WATCH:

China also came under scrutiny for its strict censorship laws, particularly as it seeks to gain leverage among tech companies and Hollywood. (RELATED: Sen. Hawley Thrashes NBA Commissioner Who Apologized To China For Houston Rocket GM’s Pro-Hong Kong Remarks)

The communist country nixed an extradition bill in September that would have sent Hong Kong residents convicted of crimes to mainland China for trial sparked protests across Hong Kong that have been ongoing since June. Several protesters have been injured and at least one killed amid the protests.

The bill was one of five demands made by Hong Kong citizens who have kept the protests going. The other four included Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s resignation, an inquiry into police brutality, the release of those who have been arrested and more democratic freedoms, according to CNN.

The NBA, for its part, faced intense scrutiny after the Houston Rockets’ general manager tweeted a now-deleted pro-Hong Kong statement Oct. 4. The Chinese Basketball Association suspended ties Sunday with the Houston Rockets as a result of the tweet, according to NBC News.

Google has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

