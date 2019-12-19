Hunter Biden Is Refusing To Provide ‘Basic’ Financial Information In Paternity Suit, Lawyer Says

Hunter Biden is refusing to provide basic information about his finances for an ongoing paternity case, the mother of his 16-month-old child said in a court filing Wednesday.

A DNA test confirmed in November that Biden is the biological father of former stripper Lunden Roberts’s child. Roberts is suing Biden in Arkansas, arguing that he should be ordered to provide support for their child.

But in a motion to compel discovery filed Wednesday, Roberts said that Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, has avoided his “natural and legal duty to support his child by failing to provide basic information about his income, finances, and lifestyle.”

“[I]t should, by now, be abundantly clear to the Court that the defendant is not going to provide any of his discoverable financial information unless the court forces him to do so,” the filing read.

Among the information that Roberts requested Biden provide was a list of all his sources of income for the past five years, which would include the timeframe when he was serving on the board of Burisma, a Ukranian natural gas company. (RELATED: ‘Fun Times In Beijing’: Hunter Biden Received $700,000 From Company That Held Stake In Chinese Investment Firm)

Biden refused to answer the question, saying the request was vague and overly broad and was sought “only for the purpose to unreasonably ‘annoy, embarrass, or oppress'” him.

Other information Biden refused to provide Roberts included:

His current address

His phone number

The businesses he’s held ownership interests or controlled for the last five years

His employers for the last five years

Deeds for all properties he’s held an ownership interest in during the last five years.

Biden has argued that the release of his personal financial information could be used “maliciously” by the media and his father’s political opponents.

Biden met Roberts at a D.C. strip club he frequented at the time he was dating his deceased brother’s widow, according to Page Six.

Biden’s ongoing court battle with Roberts comes as his new wife, South African model Melissa Cohen, is expecting his fifth child, the Daily Mail reported.

