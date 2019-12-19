Jacksonville Jaguars Fire Tom Coughlin

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Tom Coughlin.

Coughlin, who was the executive vice president of football operations, was canned late Wednesday night after multiple issues with the team.

Owner Shad Khan said in a statement that he intended to do it at the end of the season, “reconsidered” the timeline in “recent days.”

The move comes after it was revealed Coughlin fined Dante Fowler $700,000 for choosing to rehab in private, and fining Leonard Fournette $99,000 for sitting on the bench during a game he wasn’t playing in.

I think the writing was on the wall for this one. It just seemed like Coughlin’s time to leave the Jaguars had come. You can’t be fining players obscene amounts of money for no reason, and expect to keep your job.

That’s just not going to happen. Nobody is going to want to sign with the team if they think the man running the show is a loose cannon who doesn’t play by the rules of the CBA.

Coughlin has had a hell of lot of success in the NFL, and has three Super Bowl rings. However, it just seemed like he couldn’t adapt to the modern era, and it cost him his job.

He’s 73. He should take his money and enjoy retirement. I just don’t see too many more NFL opportunities popping up at this point.

Grab a beer, find a beach, kick back and ride it out.