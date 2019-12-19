James Wiseman Withdraws From Memphis To Prepare For The NBA Draft

Memphis star James Wiseman is done playing college basketball, and will prepare for the NBA until the draft.
Wiseman, who is serving an NCAA suspension for illegal benefits, wrote on his Instagram in part, "Today I formally withdrew from the University of Memphis and I will be preparing for the next chapter of my life."
You can read his whole explanation in the post below.
Today I formally withdrew from the University of Memphis and I will be preparing for the next chapter of my life. Ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. Throughout this process, I’ve asked God to ordain my steps and lead me in the right direction. God is my lord and salvation, and throughout this process he has comforted me. This was not how I expected my freshman season to be, but I’m thankful for everyone who has supported my family and me throughout this process. I want to thank the coaches and staff for all their support and my teammates for pushing me everyday at practice. I feel blessed for the opportunity to be a Tiger and for having the honor to play with these special group of guys. I can’t wait to see what all they accomplish this season. The friends and fans of Tiger Nation will always hold a place in my heart. #GoTigersGo
This is a bad look for the NCAA. You have to wonder if this happens if he doesn’t get suspended for illegal benefits.
I’m sure the answer is an easy one, and the answer is no. He didn’t want to waste away on the bench, and he’s now gone from college basketball.
Well, I sure hope the NCAA is happy. After all, we all know college basketball is better off when the star players aren’t playing, right?
That’s how it works?
As for Wiseman, I obviously wish him nothing but the best. He’s a beast of a player, and he’s probably going to be the first or second overall pick.
If he feels this is best for his career, then he has to do it. It’s just a damn shame college basketball fans won’t get to see more of him in action.
There’s no doubt he’s a hell of a player.