James Wiseman Withdraws From Memphis To Prepare For The NBA Draft

Memphis star James Wiseman is done playing college basketball, and will prepare for the NBA until the draft.

Wiseman, who is serving an NCAA suspension for illegal benefits, wrote on his Instagram in part, "Today I formally withdrew from the University of Memphis and I will be preparing for the next chapter of my life."

You can read his whole explanation in the post below.

This is a bad look for the NCAA. You have to wonder if this happens if he doesn’t get suspended for illegal benefits.

I’m sure the answer is an easy one, and the answer is no. He didn’t want to waste away on the bench, and he’s now gone from college basketball.

Well, I sure hope the NCAA is happy. After all, we all know college basketball is better off when the star players aren’t playing, right?

That’s how it works?

As for Wiseman, I obviously wish him nothing but the best. He’s a beast of a player, and he’s probably going to be the first or second overall pick.

If he feels this is best for his career, then he has to do it. It’s just a damn shame college basketball fans won’t get to see more of him in action.

There’s no doubt he’s a hell of a player.