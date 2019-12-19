Jon Voight Talks About Impeachment And Says ‘Evil Is Trying To Win’

Jon Voight labeled the House of Representatives impeachment of President Donald Trump a “battle for truths” and said that “evil is trying to win.”

“This left-wing lacks truth, and are afraid of Trump’s truth to save this country,” the 80-year-old actor explained in a video posted Wednesday on Twitter to his hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: Jon Voight: We Must ‘Stand With President Trump For His Next Win’)

“Let us all stand with God, with President Trump … more now than ever, for the evil is trying to win,” he added “This is a battle for truths and the left are afraid of the true truths that President Trump has brought forth.”(RELATED: Jon Voight: Trump Is ‘Greatest President Since Abraham Lincoln’)

Voight continued, “If the impeachment proceeds, America will fall, for President Trump has built it back and the extreme left are destroying this nation’s glory.”

At one point the legendary actor invoked Abraham Lincoln’s name and said. “This is not what God would want.”

“This is evil intent to destroy a president who has America in his hands,” the Oscar-winning actor went on, before he asked, “What do we do?” And then suggested that the best form of action is to “pray and hope that in God we trust.”

Other celebrities like Alyssa Milano and Bette Middler also reacted on social media to the impeachment.

I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe. But I’m just sad and heartbroken. What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 19, 2019