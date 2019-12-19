REPORT: Marc Anthony’s 120-Foot Yacht Catches On Fire While Docked In Miami

Musician Marc Anthony’s yacht reportedly caught on fire while docked in Miami.

The Miami-Dade Fire Department responded to the luxury yacht fire around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. By the time they arrived, the entire yacht was engulfed in flames, the outlet reported.

WATCH: @CityofMiamiFire crews battle a yacht fire near the MacArthur Causeway. @HankTester is at the scene gathering details. Watch his live report at 11. https://t.co/VxYvV4TKzX pic.twitter.com/r6vAeruqRW — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) December 19, 2019

There were two crew members on board the yacht when the fire started, but they were able to safely exit the boat and nobody was reported injured.

Miami Fire Rescue shared photos of the blaze on Twitter.

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a 120Ft yacht that was on fire at approximately 07:30pm today. Units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue were called upon to assist with water assets. Fire was under control within 2 hours and no other boats were damaged. pic.twitter.com/5cRYSqfbhq — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) December 19, 2019

“Units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue were called upon to assist with water assets,” Miami Fire Rescue captioned the photos. “Fire was under control within 2 hours and no other boats were damaged.”

The 120-foot yacht is believed to belong to Anthony and cost roughly $7 million. It’s unclear what caused the fire to begin with. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Will Celebrate Her Birthday On $250 Million Yacht)

The photos from this yacht fire are absolutely brutal. I guess it’s not as big of a deal because Anthony is a superstar celebrity, but still. It has to be awful to have completely lost something of this kind of value to a fire.

Hopefully, there wasn’t anything important left on the ship before the fire broke out.