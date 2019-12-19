Matt Rhule Doesn’t Rule Out Leaving Baylor For An NFL Job

Baylor football coach Matt Rhule sounds like he’s extremely open to taking a shot at the NFL.

Rhule inherited an awful program after Art Briles left, but turned them around into one of the best teams in the Big 12 after only a couple seasons. Naturally, that has some wondering if he’ll make a jump to the NFL.

While appearing on Adam Schefter’s podcast, Rhule said, “I don’t think I’m dumb enough or naive enough to say that I would never be an NFL coach.” He added that it would certainly be “hard” to leave Baylor given what he’s built.

You can read his full quote in the tweet below.

I hate to break it to Baylor fans, but absolutely nobody is going to be surprised if Rhule leaves for the NFL over staying in Waco. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sure, he has a good team now, but it’s not even close to the NFL. Coaching pro football compared to coaching Baylor is laughable.

Not only from a financial standpoint, but from a prestige standpoint. Baylor isn’t even considered a good Power Five job.

Once you get to the NFL, they’re all great jobs. Some are obviously better than others, but you’re still coaching in the league!

We’ll see what Rhule decides to do after the season is over and bowl games wrap. Don’t be surprised at all if he’s soon cashing checks to coach on Sundays.