Impeachment About Ukraine? Maxine Waters Tells Cheering Democrats She Was ‘Early’ To Demand It

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters railed against President Donald Trump during Wednesday’s impeachment debate and reminded cheering House Democrats that she was “early” to advocate removing the president.

“Yes, I called for Trump’s impeachment early. This is our country. Our foremothers and forefathers shed their blood to build and defend this democracy. I refuse to have it undermined. I wholeheartedly support this resolution,” she said.

Waters, who only this week admitted that she has “doesn’t have the facts” to prove her belief that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, told her House colleagues that Trump is a flawed president unparalleled in the American experience. (RELATED: Flashback: Maxine Waters Called Impeachment A ‘Coup’)

“Never before in our history have we experienced a president who has so clearly conducted himself in a manner offensive to and subversive of the Constitution … This president has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law,” the congresswoman stated. She has called Trump “Putin’s apprentice.”

Waters claimed that impeachment was long overdue because, although it is currently based on alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, it could have occurred “a long time ago.” However, Waters suggested the current charges against the president are “irrefutable” and “indisputable.” (RELATED: Trump Claims Maxine Waters Is A ‘Low IQ Individual’)

She chastised any representative who chose not to agree with her and support impeachment.

“It is shameful that any member of this House is willing to disregard the Constitution, turned a blind eye to hard facts, and ignore a confession from the president himself.”

The congresswoman declared: “History will remember those who were willing to speak truth to power … I’m proud that in the final analysis, justice will have been served in America and Donald Trump will have been impeached.”

Although she seemed content with impeachment Wednesday, Waters has previously expressed her belief that the president deserves imprisonment and should be “placed in solitary confinement.”