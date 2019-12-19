Mike Tyson Teaches Serena Williams How To Box In Awesome Video

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson recently shared some of his skills with Serena Williams.

Tyson shared a video Wednesday of Williams hitting the bag as he gave her some instructions, and she looked damn powerful. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Give it a watch below.

Wouldn’t want to get in the ring with this GOAT @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/pn8mrlCuOR — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) December 19, 2019

I don't know anything about women's boxing, but I feel confident saying you don't want to get into a fight with Serena Williams.

First, she's an elite athlete, which is already a bad sign for potential opponents. Second, her punch appears to pack some serious heat.

There’s no chance I want to be standing on the other side of that thing.

This is also a great example of when the internet can be great. Did I expect to hop on Twitter and find a video of Serena Williams boxing with Mike Tyson?

Absolutely not. Not at all, but here we are. It’s awesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 9, 2019 at 6:00am PST

On a bit of a side note, it’s kind of incredible how athletic Serena Williams is. Is there another female athlete on the planet who is even close?

I feel like the answer to that question has to be no.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 5, 2019 at 6:00am PDT

Either way, she’s the greatest female tennis player to ever live, and now she can box. That’s one hell of a dangerous combo.