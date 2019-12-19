Nancy Pelosi Wants To Talk About Issues Other Than Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters to stop asking questions about impeachment at her weekly Thursday press conference.

After fielding multiple questions from reporters, the California Democrat put an end to the topic of impeachment and pressed the room to ask about the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) agreement instead.

“Anybody want to talk about the Mexico trade agreement? Anybody care about that?” she posed. “Jobs for the American people? Progress in addressing globalism and the issues?”

“Anybody want to talk about the salt tax we’re passing today?” Pelosi continued. “Important issues that relate to the economic vitality of our community? Any other questions? Because I’m not going to answer anymore questions on this.” (RELATED: Mitch McConnell: Adam Schiff’s Impeachment Timeline Is ‘Antithetical To American Justice’)

“I’m not going to go there anymore.”

Pelosi and House Democrats voted earlier in the week to approve the USMCA, despite preparing for a floor vote on the impeachment inquiry.

Though both impeachment articles passed the House Wednesday night, Pelosi and House leaders have signaled they might hold the inquiry from entering the Senate for an indefinite amount of time.

It should be noted that reporters eventually did ask about USMCA after Pelosi’s prodding.