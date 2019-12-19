Pelosi Says People On Both Political Sides ‘Have A Spring In Their Step’ After Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said people on both political sides are happy after Wednesday’s vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Pelosi began her weekly press conference Thursday by saying that there has been positive feedback about the impeachment vote. She noted that Americans “have a spring in their step” because of Trump’s impeachment.

“We’ve been hearing from people all over the country in the last — since last night and this morning,” Pelosi said. “Seems like people have a spring in their step because the president was held accountable for his reckless behavior.”

“It really is interesting to see the response that we are getting — bipartisan — across party lines.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out)

WATCH:

Pelosi continued on to add that she herself has a “spring in my step” because of the caucus’s “moral courage” during the process.

“I myself want to say I have a spring in my step because of the moral courage of our caucus, to see them all, so many of a hundred members go to the floor — that’s all that we had time for — to go to the floor and speak about our Constitution, about the facts of the case, so clearly, so patriotically, so prayerfully, and so solemnly — but so definitely,” according to the Democratic congresswoman.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.