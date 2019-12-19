North Carolina Republican Mark Meadows, Former Freedom Caucus Chair, To Retire At End Of Term

North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows announced his retirement from Congress Thursday morning.

His office confirmed to the Daily Caller that the founding member and former chairman of the Freedom Caucus will step down at the conclusion of his term. (RELATED: ‘It’s Explosive’: Republican Lawmakers Highlight ‘Significant Errors’ By FBI)

The news comes one day before North Carolina’s filing deadline. He joins the group of more than 20 Republicans to announce they will not seek reelection at the conclusion of the 116th Congress.

“This was a decision I struggled with greatly,” the congressman wrote in a statement. “These last 8 years, I have been so blessed to serve the people of NC-11 and help give a voice to millions of Americans who feel Washington, DC has forgotten them.”

He continued:

Since serving alongside President Trump, I have been a witness to historic economic prosperity, unemployment levels I only dreamed of when I took office, tax and regulatory reforms that are putting the American worker first, our Israeli embassy moved to Jerusalem, and trade deals that were once thought impossible. I have seen our law enforcement and first responders receive the support they deserve and our military once again put on a path to maintain its superiority. Through it all, I am so thankful to have been able to serve and give back to the great country I call home.

Meadows represented the people of Western North Carolina for 8 years in Congress. He first rose to national notoriety while feuding with former House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, resulting in Meadows’ filing of a 2015 motion to vacate the chair which eventually led to Boehner’s resignation later that year.

Meadows hinted that his “work with President Trump and his administration is only beginning.”

He has been one of Trump’s strongest allies in the House since 2016. Many have speculated that he may replace Mick Mulvaney as the White House chief of staff.

“This President has accomplished incredible results for the country in just 3 years, and I’m fully committed to staying in the fight with him and his team to build on those successes and deliver on his promises for the years to come,” Meadows wrote Thursday. “I’ve always said Congress is a temporary job, but the fight to return Washington, DC to its rightful owner, We The People, has only just begun.”

“To the people of Western North Carolina: it’s been my honor to be your Congressman. Thank you for your trust, faith, and support. God bless you.”

According to The Hill, Meadows has no plans to run for Senate but gave an exit endorsement of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s handling of the impeachment inquiry.

“I’m very confident that Leader McConnell will move properly,” he explained. “Maybe that’s the biggest headline.”

