Calling All Patriots: Four House Democrats Broke From The Caucus On Impeachment — Which One Do You Want Us To Interview First?

We want to hear from YOU to help shape our coverage. Our Patriots are the most loyal readers of the Daily Caller, and we want to make sure we’re getting feedback about what we can do better, and what stories you’d like to see us covering.

Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, Jared Golden of Maine, and Colin Peterson of Minnesota all voted against impeaching President Donald Trump. We’re setting up interviews with all of them, but we want to know who you, Patriots, want to see interviewed first. Let us know in the form!

Loading…

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!