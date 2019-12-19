R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Bribing A Government Official In Order To Marry Aaliyah At 15 Years Old

Musician R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to a new bribery charge Wednesday related to his marriage of the late singer Aaliyah.

Kelly was accused of bribing a government official in order to obtain a fake ID for Aliyah, who was 15 years old at the time, back in 1994, according to a report published by Page Six. The indictment was handed down to the singer at the beginning of December.

R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to bribing an official for a fake ID for a minor. The alleged incident happened days before he married Aaliyah, who was 15. He is currently in jail over multiple sex crime charges involving underage girls. pic.twitter.com/bes1QvKquq — AJ+ (@ajplus) December 19, 2019

As previously reported, the fake ID was allegedly used to obtain a marriage license, which listed Aaliyah as 18 years old instead of 15. Kelly was 27 years old at the time the two got married.

The marriage was annulled a few months later after the singer’s parents found out, the outlet reported. Aaliyah died in a plane crash on Aug. 25, 2001. She was 22 years old at the time. (RELATED: R. Kelly Accused Of Bribing A Government Official In Order To Marry Singer Aaliyah When She Was 15 Years Old)

Kelly’s lawyer claimed the singer would not have been able to obtain a fake ID because he has limited reading and writing abilities.

Kelly appeared Wednesday via video in the courtroom. He is currently being held at a Chicago prison and is facing four cases in three different states. The charges against him include racketeering, forced labor and child pornography.