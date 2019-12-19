‘Awkward’: Negative Reactions Pour In After Bernie Sanders’ Outburst About Being White

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders was widely panned in the media for his outburst about being white during Thursday’s Democratic debate.

Politico correspondent and moderator Tim Alberta noted a comment made by former President Barack Obama Monday about old men who won’t get “out of the way” being to blame for many world problems.

When Alberta said that Sanders, 78, was the oldest candidate on stage, the Vermont senator interjected, yelling “and I’m white as well!” and an awkward silence followed. (RELATED: Barack Obama: Women Are ‘Indisputably’ Better Than Men)

Negative reactions poured in after Sanders’ outburst. (RELATED: Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas)

“Awkward exchange of the night goes to Bernie Sanders,” the Sacramento Bee noted on Twitter.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza simply wrote, “True,” in response to Sanders’ outburst. Mediaite writer Tommy Christopher tweeted that the senator’s statement “is not the bumper sticker Bernie Sanders needs.”

Tom Namako, the news director at Buzzfeed News, highlighted the silence that followed Sanders’ comment. Washington Post reporter Amy B. Wang echoed this, tweeting out that his comment was followed by “some awkward silence.”

Culture editor at The Federalist Emily Jashinsky joked that “absolutely no one” had asked Sanders to comment about his race.

No one:

Absolutely no one:

Bernie Sanders: I’m white! — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) December 20, 2019

Followed by “AND I’M WHITE AS WELL!!!!!!” Yikes. Bad debate for Bernie. https://t.co/Jgvn7wW16A — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) December 20, 2019

Other reporters simply posted Sanders’ outburst without comment, noting that he screamed about being white.

After the outburst, Sanders continued on to say that he disagreed with Obama “on this point.”

