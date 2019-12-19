Saints Beating The Colts On ‘Monday Night Football’ Gets 11 Million Viewers

“Monday Night Football” got some strong ratings when the Saints beat the Colts 34-7.

According to a Wednesday report from TVByTheNumbers, the game was watched by 11 million people on ESPN.

Anytime a game on cable gets more than 10 million viewers, you know it’s been a good night for everybody involved.

“MNF” getting 11 million for the Saints/Colts is a very strong performance. With Drew Brees setting the passing touchdown record, it’s not surprising so many people tuned in.

Fans love historical nights, and the Saints quarterback put on a show against the Colts under the lights.

This is also just the latest example of the NFL putting up huge numbers this season in the ratings department.

There have been a couple outliers along the way, but the ratings have been insanely impressive in 2019.

The NFL isn’t just leading everything else. It’s dominating in the TV department.

Shoutout to Brees for getting the record, and shoutout to the league and ESPN for another game with monster ratings.