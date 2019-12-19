Savannah Guthrie Gives Update On Eye Injury, Says She Doesn’t Have Her Vision Back Yet

“Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie is already planning her return to the morning show despite her temporary vision loss.

Guthrie underwent surgery on her torn retina after she was injured playing toy trains with her two-year-old son, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

The anchor called into the “Today” show during Wednesday’s episode to discuss her recovery and how she’s been spending her time at home.

“I actually just binge watched some Netflix a couple of times when I was laying there on my back,” Guthrie admitted. “I had a massage therapist come over and give me a massage, so that was nice. And then in between, when I was allowed to just go about my business, then I organized some drawers… It’s been kind of nice to be at home.” (RELATED: Savannah Guthrie Absent From ‘Today’ Show As She Undergoes Eye Surgery)

Guthrie claimed she isn’t sure when she will be able to return to the show.

“I was kind of wishing I could come at the end of this week, but the truth is I still can’t see out of that right eye and also it looks a little weird,” she said. “When the surgery was first done I looked like I got punched in the face. It was very swollen. Now it looks pretty normal, but I can’t see.”