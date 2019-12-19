‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Could Make $200 Million Opening Weekend

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will make a ton of money at the box office in the coming days.

According to a Thursday report from The Hollywood Reporter, the ninth film in the saga could hit the $200 million mark. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian‘ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

Disney, which is trying to apparently dial back expectations, has the number pegged at $160 million. Either way, it’s going to make an outrageous amount of money.

If there’s one thing we know about “Star Wars,” it’s that nothing moves the needle like the franchise created by George Lucas does.

We can all debate, support, or complain about the movies. That’s all fine, and I engage in it as much as anybody else.

However, there’s no debate about whether or not the films sell tickets. They absolutely do, and people pour out to see them.

Now, the epic saga will come to an end after decades and decades of hype. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t pull at my heartstrings because it most certainly does.

In case you were wondering, yes, I’ll be getting a ticket at the first opportunity. There’s just no way I’m missing “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Sound off in the comments with your predictions for the movie. I’m very optimistic heading into the end of this journey.