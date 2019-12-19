Terrelle Pryor Got 30 Staples To Fix Stabbing Wounds

NFL free agent Terrelle Pryor has showed off his stabbing wounds, and they’re grisly.

In photos, which can be seen here, Pryor has a gigantic stab wound across his chest and into his shoulder. According to TMZ, he got 30 staples to put it back together. (RELATED: Terrelle Pryor Undergoes Surgery After Stabbing)

I guess we now know why Pryor, who starred at Ohio State in college, was in such critical condition. That stab wound isn’t minor at all. That is absolutely massive.

He should consider himself lucky to be alive, especially considering the fact he lost 3.5 liters of blood during the alleged attack.

Now, Pryor faces a misdemeanor assault charge over the alleged incident at his Pittsburgh home at the end of November.

The woman accused of stabbing him, Shalaya Briston, is facing multiple felony counts after she allegedly stabbed him during a domestic spat.

According to the TMZ report, she’s currently on house arrest awaiting her return to court.

Judging from the photos linked above, I don’t think Pryor will be back on an NFL field anytime soon. There’s no way in hell he can play with 30 staples in his chest.

Plus, he now has to defend himself in a legal situation. All the way around, it’s just a wild situation.