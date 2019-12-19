Tired of The Clutter? Check Out These Unique Slim Wallets That Cut Down On Pocket Bulk

Whether you’re traveling around or braving the mall during the holiday shopping rush, dealing with a bulky, bulging back pocket is the worst. It might be time to upgrade your wallet — and these five slim wallets are the best place to start looking. From special organizational features to extra durable materials, these wallets make a compelling argument towards minimalism.

Grid Wallet

This minimalist wallet can hold 12 cards and cash.

This Grid Wallet is one of the slimmest wallets around. Made from two aluminum plates, it can hold up to 12 cards and has a money clip for your cash — meaning it’s fair to say it does everything you need for measuring only 0.24in thick.

Find it here for $25.

Hero Goods: Adams Wallet

Made from vegan materials, this slim wallet is durable and mimics leather.

Carry around your cards and cash with this wallet — and do it with a healthy conscience. Made from vegan materials, it mimics the look of leather and is machine-stitched, not glued. That means it won’t fall apart as you use it, despite being soft to the touch.

Find it here for $11.99.

GOVO® T4 Badge Holder/Wallet

This tough wallet and card holder is durable enough to withstand daily wear and tear.

If you tend to run through wallet after wallet, check out this ultra-durable GOVO® T4 Badge Holder/Wallet. Used by military and law enforcement, it’s made to help you carry your ID on your belt, pocket, key chain, backpack or lanyard. And with a four-card capacity, it doubles as a wallet that carries your 2 cards, driver license and work ID.

Find it here for $17.99.

The Turner: Slim Leather Wallet

This beautiful, stylish wallet is highly functional and lightweight.

Handsome and wonderfully lightweight, The Turner: Slim Leather Wallet looks like a vintage leather wallet, with some modern conveniences. Made of full-grain leather, it can comfortably hold up to eight cards in the center pocket and is lined with RFID-blocking materials to prevent personal credit card information from being stolen.

Find it here for $29.

Dash 4.0 RFID-Blocking Wallet

Featuring RFID materials, this utilitarian wallet is perfect for travelers.

Ideal for travel, the Dash 4.0 houses cards and cash, all while keeping bulk to a minimum. It includes three utility compartments, room for up to 15 cards and RFID technology to protect your credit card data while you go and explore.

Find it here for $19.99.

