USC Has The 78 Ranked Football Recruiting Class After The Early Signing Period

National signing day was a really bad time for the USC Trojans.

Players inked their national letters of intent Wednesday, and the Trojans ended the early signing period with the 78 best football recruiting class in America on 247Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Trojans, who should always have a top recruiting class, were beat out by traditional powers like Bowling Green, Appalachian State, Western Michigan, Toledo, Troy, North Texas, Rutgers, Illinois, Boston College, Kansas and Tulane.

Remember when the Trojans had the opportunity to fire Clay Helton and clean house? Remember when they opted to keep their coach instead of making major changes.

Well, I remember and now their recruiting has turned into a joke. Number 78! Getting beat by North Texas! What the hell is going on in Los Angeles?

Recruiting at USC should be among the easiest parts about coaching there. The pitch is super simple. You ask a young man if he’s interested in four years of living in Los Angeles, playing in the warm weather and spending time with smoke show women all day.

If you can’t sell that, then you have no business working in college football. Wisconsin has the 26th class, and we have to convince young men to spend years in a frozen tundra.

If we can do that, then USC should never be outside of the top teams.

Props to the person at USC who made the call to keep Clay Helton. Looks like it’s paying off very well!