AG Barr: John Durham Won’t Be Finished For ‘Quite A Few Months’

Attorney General William Barr said in an interview aired Thursday that U.S. Attorney John Durham likely won’t be done with an investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe for “quite a few months.”

In an interview on Fox News, Barr said that he has not given Durham a timeline to complete the investigation, which is focused on the FBI and CIA’s investigation and intelligence-gathering related to Trump campaign associates. But Barr dismissed speculation that the probe will be over any time soon.

“Just based on my general knowledge of the things he’s looking at and has to look at in the future, I wouldn’t think that he’d be in a position for quite a few months,” Barr told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum.

Barr tapped Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, in May to review the FBI and CIA’s activities. It has since morphed into a criminal investigation, meaning that Durham has the power to issue subpoenas and impanel a grand jury. Durham is reportedly investigating the activities of Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI lawyer who allegedly altered an email that the bureau used as part of its investigation into whether former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was a Russian agent.

Just as Barr’s interview was airing on Fox News, The New York Times reported that Durham requested the emails and call logs of former CIA Director John Brennan. (RELATED: Report: John Durham Is Seeking Brennan’s Emails And Call Logs)

WATCH:

Durham is reportedly interested in Brennan’s deliberations regarding the Steele dossier, as well as the assessment that Russia meddled in the 2016 election specifically to help Donald Trump win.

Barr told MacCallum that the FBI’s investigation after the election is “very questionable.”

“I think there has to be a lot of focus as to what happened after the campaign. And they learned that their whole case had collapsed and they really had no basis to take it further,” he said.

Barr also said in the interview that Durham is investigating the activities of “private actors,” though he did not elaborate on who they might be or what role they played in the Russia probe.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.