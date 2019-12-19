Wisconsin Running Back Jonathan Taylor Named AFCA First Team All-American

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor got another great honor Wednesday.

The electric runner was named an AFCA First Team All-American after another dominating season for the Badgers.

This comes after he was already named an AP First Team All-American.

Stack them up, Jonathan! Stack them all up! He deserves every single award that comes his way. He’s not just a really good running back.

He’s one of the greatest runners I’ve ever seen, and he’s probably the most complete back in Wisconsin history.

Given our rich tradition of running the ball, that’s sure saying a lot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Dec 10, 2019 at 7:28pm PST

He’s got the speed, his vision is at an elite level and his most impressive asset is his patience when it comes to waiting for holes to open up.

As a Wisconsin man, I couldn’t be prouder of the way Taylor plays the game and the way he conducts himself on and off the field.

He’s everything we want in a Badgers star.

Congrats to Taylor on getting a bunch of awards and honors. He’s earned every single one.