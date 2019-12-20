Watch Amy Adams In The Trailer For The Thriller ‘The Woman In The Window’

Amy Adams’ new movie “The Woman in the Window” looks awesome.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “An agoraphobic woman living alone in New York begins spying on her new neighbors only to witness a disturbing act of violence.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Judging from the trailer, this one is going to mess with your mind in a major way. Just in case you didn’t already know, Amy Adams is a star and can play any role.

This one looks like it’s going to be extra creepy. Give it a watch below.

I’m so here for this. Again, Amy Adams is the definition of a star. Throw Gary Oldman into the mix, and you’ve 100% sold me.

Go ahead and take the money out of my wallet right now for a ticket.

This is one of those movies you have to be really careful with online because it seems like there would be a minefield of spoilers.

I guess I’ll have to not Google anything, search for anything or really look around for much. This looks far too good to ruin.

Hopefully “The Woman in the Window” lives up to hype when it gets released May 15, 2020. Adams looks like she has another mega-hit on her hands.