Antonio Brown Calls Himself The Best Player Drafted In The 6th Round, Forgets Tom Brady Exists

Antonio Brown had an all-time delusional tweet about his draft position.

The disgraced NFL receiver recently tweeted that he was the “best 6 round all time” and a photo of his draft card. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NFL respect my greatness best 6 rounder all time ! pic.twitter.com/sSay01E6Ti — AB (@AB84) December 18, 2019

There’s just one major problem with the tweet. A six-time Super Bowl champion by the name of Tom Brady was also drafted in the sixth round.

It’s especially awkward for Brown on this one because he should know that, considering the fact he used to play on the Patriots.

Let’s compare the stats quickly. Antonio Brown has zero Super Bowl wins, and he was run out of the NFL in epic fashion.

Tom Brady has six rings, and is a shining example of what success in the league looks like. Case closed.

I’ll make it even simpler for everybody. Tom Brady has never had an issue at all off of the field. Brown is currently facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Is the disgraced receiver really sure he wants to dive into a conversation about which pick was more valuable between him and Brady?

I’m very confident he’ll lose.

You’d have to be an idiot of epic proportions to think differently. This isn’t even a tough call. Brady is the greatest sixth round pick in NFL history by a country mile.