Beto O’Rourke Returns To Politics, Forms New Organization

Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke is getting back into the arena months after his once-promising presidential campaign fizzled out.

O’Rourke announced in an email to supporters Friday that he was forming a new political group called “Powered by People,” which will help register Democratic voters in Texas. (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Confirms He’d Also Tax Mosques, Black Churches)

“If we win in Fort Bend, it will inspire the confidence, financial support and volunteer turnout to pick up the 8 additional seats we need to control the state house and make progress on gun violence, healthcare, education and climate,” O’Rourke said, referring to upcoming elections in Fort Bend, Texas.

New: @BetoORourke announces new political group, Powered by People, focused on Texas in 2020. From his email to supporters: pic.twitter.com/axbaeXEbkZ — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) December 20, 2019

O’Rourke also targeted Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who is running for re-election in the state, calling Cornyn Trump’s “most reliable enabler.” O’Rourke lost to Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in a close senate race last year, and has rebuffed calls from progressives to challenge Cornyn next year. (RELATED: Large Group Of Protesters Harass Ted Cruz At LAX)

“It will show the rest of Texas that we can finally replace John Cornyn, Trump’s most reliable enable in the U.S. Senate,” O’Rourke said. “And it will help energize the broad grassroots support necessary for the Democratic Presidential nominee to win Texas’ 38 electoral college votes.”

O’Rourke launched his bid for the presidency in March and was considered by some one of the early frontrunners for the Democratic nomination. However, O’Rourke’s poll numbers quickly decline as he moved to the left, and the ex-congressman formally ended his campaign last month.