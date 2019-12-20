The Internet Really Hated The Movie ‘Cats’

“Cats” has received some of the worst reviews of any movie of 2019, and it’s only been out for a day.

The Hollywood Reporter even included the movie in its list of the “10 Worst Films Of 2019,” in an article published Thursday.

“Cats” kind of doesn’t really have a plot, but follows a group of cats who refer to themselves as the Jellicles. The musical focuses on the night of the Jellicle Ball, where the cats choose a cat to be reborn with a new life.

While Universal Pictures marketed the film as an “epic musical,” CNN’s Brain Lowry called the movie musical a “conspicuous waste.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Confirms Rumors She’s Headed To The Big Screen In ‘Cats’)

“If the goal was to provide a holiday musical event that’s fun for the whole family, it’s a good idea in theory, packaged in the wrong litter box,” he wrote in his movie review.

Despite the narrative of the movie missing, the internet also can’t get over the digitized humans as cats in the movie either.

THR movie critics called the look of “the digitized human-kitty hybrids” “just plain weird at best, creepy at worst.”

Twitter didn’t enjoy the digitized creatures either, but do you blame them?

Me watching #CATSmovie: WHY human faces and human hands? Why so small? What is Judi Dench’s fur coat made of? How do they poop? How did I get here? Why so boring? Who is responsible for this? What hath cat-manity wrought pic.twitter.com/z4b0ysQ800 — jen yamato (@jenyamato) December 19, 2019

“By the time I left the theater, I wasn’t sure what a real cat looked like anymore,” a critic on Rotten Tomatoes wrote.

It could be important to note that while the critics score on Rotten Tomatoes is 20%, the audience score is only 67%. So we could have a case of media film critics just buying into the narrative that this movie really sucks. However, most opinions on the internet call the movie a “nightmare.”

I watched Cats in a sustained, two hour, full-body recoil. It is HIDEOUS. It is TERRIBLE. It is NIGHTMARE and CHAOS come to horrible life. THEY NEVER STOP SINGING#CatsMovie — Sarah Marrs (@Cinesnark) December 19, 2019

I felt like I was on acid for the first half & kinda wished I was for the second half? My Mam said she felt like she’d been abducted by aliens for 2 hours. The best part of the film is prob the James Cordon bit, which I think really says it all. #CatsMovie — holly x (@hollyshortall) December 19, 2019

Well, the reviews honestly are so funny that now I’m convinced that everyone has to go see this movie? Who else?