Comedian Whitney Cummings Recalls Time Intern Reported Her To HR For Saying ‘Merry Christmas’

Comedian Whitney Cummings recalled when she “got in trouble” last year after an intern reported her to HR for saying “Merry Christmas” in a greeting.

“Last year, I was working on a TV show, got in trouble with human resources for saying ‘Merry Christmas’ to an intern,” the 37-year-old superstar shared on “Conan,” per Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

WATCH:

“Is that true?” O’Brien asked. (RELATED: Longtime Mall Santa ‘Replaced’ After Wearing Hat Supporting Trump)

“That’s true,” she added. “I was leaving … I was like, ‘bye, guys. Merry Christmas.’ Like just a formality, what you would say. I come back, like, June 6. H.R. calls me and they’re like, ‘hey, we need to talk to you. One of the interns is pissed off that you said ‘Merry Christmas.'”

The comedian went on to explain that she didn’t really care how their Christmas was and called it just a “formality.”

O’Brien responded that in these times saying something like that “could offend or trigger someone.”

The superstar comedian then asked HR what she should have said instead and was informed that the intern was agnostic.

“I was like, no, no, no, no, no. You do not get to do that,” Cummings replied. “Because had I known that this person was agnostic, that would mean we were in a relationship, like, that would mean we were intimately connected.”

“Like I should not know who believes in God and who doesn’t,” she added. “I also can’t guess either, you know? I can’t guess your holiday based on what you look like. That’s offensive.”