Here Are The Best Moments From The 6th Democratic Debate

Did you miss the sixth Democratic presidential debate?

We watched it so you could get ready for the holidays instead. Sen. Bernie Sanders put his foot in his mouth on race several times, Sen. Elizabeth Warren touted her selfie accomplishments, and there were even a few spats.

