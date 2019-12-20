Donald Glover Joins Andrew Yang As Presidential Campaign Creative Consultant

Presidential hopeful Andrew Yang announced actor Donald Glover, known professionally as Childish Gambino, would be joining his campaign as a creative consultant.

The news came after Yang co-hosted a pop-up fundraiser with Glover before the sixth Democratic debate, according to a report published by The Hill. The fundraiser featured Glover x Yang merchandise and all proceeds went to Yang’s campaign.

“At the pop-up store in downtown Los Angeles, supporters were able to purchase limited and signed editions of Yang2020 merchandise designed by Glover’s team, including sweatshirts, hats and posters,” Yang’s campaign said in a statement. “The specialized merchandise embodies the core policies and values of Andrew Yang’s Humanity First platform and future collaborations are expected.”

Fans were excited to see Yang pair up with an artist like Glover.

“Andrew Yang is the most exciting presidential candidate ever in our generation, and Donald Glover is, I think, the best artist of our generation,” an attendee of the pop-up event told The Hollywood Reporter. “So it’s a culmination of incredible people getting together.” (RELATED: Donald Glover Endorses Andrew Yang For President With Joint Pop-Up Event)

Yang also announced Glover would be joining the campaign in a statement Thursday.

And here’s the official release from the Andrew Yang campaign, touting Glover as a”creative consultant” for the campaign. pic.twitter.com/wHeawoWcus — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) December 20, 2019

“…Andrew Yang And Donald Glover launched a merchandise collaboration at a one-time-only pop-up store,” the campaign said. “Glover has taken on a creative consultant role on the campaign.”

Other celebrities have endorsed candidates in the 2020 presidential race, but Glover is the first to join a campaign with a concrete role.